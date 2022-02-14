4 Bedroom Home in Bass River Township - $269,900

Acres and Acres of state land surround this home that is privately set on its own 10 acre lot, Four bedrooms and one bath with room to add an additional bath on the second floor, Updated galley kitchen, huge living room perfect for entertaining or relaxing in after a long day at work. The family room also has ample square footage and leads to a tranquil sunroom that's loaded with windows that drench it with sunlight. There is a one car attached garage and a detached workshop for your next project. The full basement allows for extra storage and your laundry area. There is solar to keep your utility bills low. Come see all the additional features this home has to offer.