Previous large home was torn down. Corner property in a quiet residential neighborhood of Venice Park. Huge lot. Property next to it is also available (MLS# 550822), both on large lot. Seller willing to make a package deal if bought together.
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $88,000
DIFFICULT TO SHOW DUE TO TENANT. Corner lot 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Nice size yard with a private 2 car parking spot. Conveniently located …
