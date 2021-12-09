4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $84,900

 Skip to main content
Newly renovated single family detached 4 bedroom house, rented out 3 months ago for $1,350. Tenants pay gas and electric, this property has super low taxes and a very high return on landlords investment. Located on a nice street in a good area, walking distance to Venice park in West Atlantic city, fenced back yard.

