4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $8,000

WONDERFUL LOWER CHELSEA HOME with direct BAY VIEWS. This updated home with old Atlantic City charm features 4 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms. Enjoy the most beautiful sunsets from the enclosed front porch or the back yard. Crab off the bulkhead or kayak in the bay. Short walk to the beach, boardwalk and great restaurants. Bring your toothbrush and enjoy the best month of the summer at the shore!

