4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $799,000

Unique opportunity to enjoy most desirable Chelsea Heights Compound. Enlighten your day in this vibrant two story brick home with four bedrooms 2 full baths located on one of Chelsea's finest locations. The property is in move in condition and spacious. The main level includes living room, expansive fully equipped kitchen and dining area with hard wood floors opening to large rear yard with inground pool and patio. The kitchen with an oversized center island has a subzero fridge, 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers and 2 stove stops just an ideal and open space for amazing meals. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom and there is an additional bedroom on the "third" level, which is a converted attic space. As you go to the lower level, there is a wonderful family room on the this level which features a full bath, laundry and utility are, a garage and hot tub room which is just an amazing space to hangout all year long. The main house is in good condition, wouldn't take much to bring it up-todate. The property consists of a second home on site which has been renovated and includes two bedrooms one bath. This home could be used as a mother in law suite, a guest house or simply an investment rental property. This house has a covered front porch and a driveway on the side of the home facing Ridgeway Ave. An exceptional feature is a 3 car brick garage for plenty of storage and parking with additional yard. Just an incredible opportunity!