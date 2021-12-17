4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $596,500

***NEW LISTING - BOAT LOVER'S DREAM*** Spend all day on the water and relax on the deck with water views at night in this gorgeous water front Townhome. Four bedroom, four full bath, three stories. Bay Front with boat slip located directly behind home. Bay Waterfront backyard with views of historic Gardner’s Basin. Granite kitchen counter tops, tile baths, Jacuzzi tub and tile shower in master bath, full tile on main living floor, hardwood floors in master bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Fiberglass Decks. Outdoor shower with hot and cold water. 2nd Floor living area. Possibility for adding a rooftop deck! Four balconies with views of Marinas, Casinos, Bay from front and rear of home. THIS PROPERTY IS ALREADY APPROVED FOR SHORT TERM RENTALS! Home has been used as a short-term rental property for several years. Fantastic income stream. You can rent the home out all summer and enjoy it yourself rest of the year! Exact income details available for serious buyer. Bulkhead surrounding Home is currently being rebuilt, located next to public marina with popular waterfront bar and restaurant. Marina/Bar and restaurant is in process of a major revamp. Great up and coming waterfront tourism neighborhood, best kept secret in Atlantic City!