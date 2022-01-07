Gorgeous three story waterfront property located in Gardner's basins Atlantic City. Property was built in 2008 and consists of 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Boaters dream with large dock that has plenty of space to dock your watercrafts. Walking distance to the beach, casinos, and local restaurants. Perfect for a shore home, rental property, or make it your primary! This will NOT LAST! Call us today for more information on this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $550,000
