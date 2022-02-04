4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $549,000

WOW, THIS HOUSE HAS VIEWS, WATER, SUNSET, MORE WONDERFUL WATER UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS. sit in your sunny sun room and enjoy the water views, sit outside on the side yard and be enchanted by the water and watching the rowers on Crew go by, sit on the back deck and see the water, add a side deck for more water views, wake up in the morning and see the water from your bedroom. Large corner house goes Street to Street, enter the garage from the back street. Enjoy the beach, its only a few blocks away, no need to drive to the beach. Roof is under 10 years young. Located in Lower Chelsea a really fine place to live.