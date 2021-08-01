 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $3,000,000

WELCOME TO YOUR DREAM HOME ON THE BEACH! Known as Casa De Felicidad this Mediterranean villa built by world renowned architect Addison Mizner will amaze you with it's architectural beauty. A true treasure at the beach this home is for one that appreciates original character & charm of a home built in 1926. A dramatic foyer welcomes you featuring an original staircase, arched doorways, and inlaid hardwood floors. Picturesque living room with fireplace & iron gates leading to additional sitting area lined w/ giant windows and doors to bask in the ocean breezes & stare at the ocean. A formal dining room & gourmet eat-in kitchen offers a large center island, farm sink, viking stove, separate stainless steel refrigerator & freezer, wine cooler, granite countertops, & custom cabinetry. You must see the tiled fountain room just steps to the pool and patio! Large in-law suite with private deck and separate entrance sits above the 2-car garage. On the second floor you will find two more bedroom suites! BREATHTAKING MASTER SUITE with sitting area, fireplace, private bath, & balcony overlooking the beautiful yard with dawning GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE OCEAN & the famous Atlantic City boardwalk! Full finished basement complete with JACUZZI AND SAUNA! Outside is your private oasis featuring multiple patios, BEACHFRONT POOL, eye-catching columns, & lush landscaping. Attached 2-car garage & driveway for 6 car parking, plus solar!! A RARE & IMPRESSIVE LOT SIZE OF 175x85!! A MUST SEE! CALL TODAY!

