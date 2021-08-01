WELCOME TO YOUR DREAM HOME ON THE BEACH! Known as Casa De Felicidad this Mediterranean villa built by world renowned architect Addison Mizner will amaze you with it's architectural beauty. A true treasure at the beach this home is for one that appreciates original character & charm of a home built in 1926. A dramatic foyer welcomes you featuring an original staircase, arched doorways, and inlaid hardwood floors. Picturesque living room with fireplace & iron gates leading to additional sitting area lined w/ giant windows and doors to bask in the ocean breezes & stare at the ocean. A formal dining room & gourmet eat-in kitchen offers a large center island, farm sink, viking stove, separate stainless steel refrigerator & freezer, wine cooler, granite countertops, & custom cabinetry. You must see the tiled fountain room just steps to the pool and patio! Large in-law suite with private deck and separate entrance sits above the 2-car garage. On the second floor you will find two more bedroom suites! BREATHTAKING MASTER SUITE with sitting area, fireplace, private bath, & balcony overlooking the beautiful yard with dawning GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE OCEAN & the famous Atlantic City boardwalk! Full finished basement complete with JACUZZI AND SAUNA! Outside is your private oasis featuring multiple patios, BEACHFRONT POOL, eye-catching columns, & lush landscaping. Attached 2-car garage & driveway for 6 car parking, plus solar!! A RARE & IMPRESSIVE LOT SIZE OF 175x85!! A MUST SEE! CALL TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $3,000,000
