Only 4 year old like new construction- elevated 2 story 4 bedroom 2 bath house with water views right over the bay. Quiet end street one block long with fenced yard to the street behind. Easy to show, but hurry it will go!
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $220,000
