Only 4 year old like new construction- elevated 2 story 4 bedroom 2 bath house with water views right over the bay. Quiet end street one block long with fenced yard to the street behind that includes large private multi car parking lot. Flood insurance current policy is only $250 per year.
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $199,900
