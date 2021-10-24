4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $169,000

Located in the heart of Chelsea heights, this 4 bedroom home has space for everyone. Stepping into the home is the foyer/small sitting area. Two bedroom and bath are on the first floor. Thinking outside of the box, the front bedroom could be set up as a home office with a Master bedroom and bath on the first floor. The upstairs bedrooms are separated by a full bathroom. Kitchen is set in the rear of the house with a door that leads to a side yard that provides a great space for outdoor entertaining or a victory garden. Shed in back yard. Current tenant on a month to month lease 24 hour notice is appreciated. Owner is offering a $5,000 sellers credit at closing toward kitchen renovation.