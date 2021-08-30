 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $159,000

INVESTOR SPECIAL.! This home is tenant occupied with a lease that will expires at the end of November. An excellent tenant paying $1,700 per month and is 100% up to date and never been late. This is a large home in good condition. All around hardwood flooring and the entire electric system was recently redone. Large fenced in lot, back deck, only 5 minutes drive to Borgatta, Harrass and Golden Nugget. For the moment, ONLY for investors. Not owner occupied.

