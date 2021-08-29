4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $135,000

At the park and the bay, last house on the corner at the end of the street in a quiet residential neighborhood. Go and show, vacant!
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At the park and the bay, last house on the corner at the end of the street in a quiet residential neighborhood. Go and show, vacant!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car late Thursday night, police said.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
ATLANTIC CITY — The redevelopment of one of the resort’s oldest apartment complexes will start next month, Denise Gordy, interim executive dir…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents of the Delilah Oaks neighborhood are fed up with speeding cars on their streets.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Pleasantville man was killed Wednesday after the car he was driving collided with two parked vehicles and a building, po…
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.