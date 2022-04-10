LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! INVESTOR ALERT! This home in Atlantic City is just two blocks from the Atlantic City Boardwalk and the Ocean Casino Resort. It’s across the street from the Absecon Lighthouse. Currently a three bedroom, one bathroom, two-story home on the right side, and a one bedroom, one bath apartment on the left. Come with a vision to make this into something special. You cannot find a location like this at this price. This area is being redeveloped and you could be a part of it, established here first. With some TLC, this has the potential to be an AirBNB or a rental property for casino employees. If you love the beach/ocean and want to be close to it, you could convert this into your first or second home! Opportunities like this don’t come along often and they’re not making any more land. Aggressively priced to sell, as the property does need work. Schedule your tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $125,000
