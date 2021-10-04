4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $525,000

Come see this captivating home in the sought after Faunce Landing marina district. The landing offers unobstructed water access to the Brigantine inlet. Prime 80X480 lot with a luxurious IN-GROUND POOL featuring custom pavers and patio with accent lighting that overlooks the marsh and bay with views of the AC skyline. The original footprint (1985) was changed in 2007 to redesign the living space and add a massive addition. OUTSTANDING kitchen with an open floor plan that connects to the dining room, sun room with vaulted ceilings and a large family room. The kitchen is fully equipped with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, 2 bar areas, SS appliance package includes a double oven, gas stove top, wine refrigerator, dishwasher, oversized refrigerator and heated tiled floors. The first level also features a formal living room with a tray ceiling and fireplace, renovated powder room and a huge laundry room with storage cabinets. The upper level features an owners suite with plenty of windows that allow for peaceful views of the rear yard, 2 walk-in closets and a custom master bath. Master bath has a large tiled shower with multiple shower heads, a soaking tub and heated tiled floors. There are 3 additional bedrooms all with great closet space and a full bathroom. Additional highlights: Energy efficient casement windows, tankless hot water heater, central vac, gas line grill, sprinkler system connected to well, whole house audio and brand new camera/security system.
