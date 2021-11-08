4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $429,000

Gorgeous custom built home in the heart of Absecon. Pull up and soak in the curb appeal of the well manicured lawn and front patio. Enter in to find large custom tile throughout, to your left a beautiful bar area, and to the right a closed off sitting room easily converted for other uses. As you continue through the oversized cabinets with under lighting will pull you toward the large stainless steel appliances. The living/dining area has wired in surround sound as well as a built in gas fireplace for those chilly Jersey winters. Off the living area are multiple doors leading to the deck and entertainers backyard. Also on the first floor you will find a full bath and access to the garage. Upstairs are 4 good sized bedrooms, one of which is a huge master suite with walk in closet and master bath. This home also has a full basement with 2 additional rooms that have heat and AC running to them. The full basement has high ceilings as well as exterior access making it easy to finish and add additional living space. Hurry to make your appointment today!