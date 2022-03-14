 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $425,000

You won't want to miss this newly remodeled 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOMS Absecon home with attached garage situated in a quiet neighborhood across from the Absecon pre-k thru 8 School. Situated on an oversized 1/4+ acre lot with so many UPGRADES! This wonderful home offers a living room with cathedral ceilings, new ceiling fans throughout and slip resistant tile throughout. The 4 bedrooms are smartly outfitted with solid wood doors for noise control and the master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, each bedroom has a ceiling fan. The upstairs bathroom has a “Hollywood” barn door with double bowl vanity sink, large medicine cabinet, a shower/tub with rainfall shower head and two additional shower heads - that's 3 total! Large kitchen with an abundance of light, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and gas range. Don't forget the central air (NEW A/C condenser), NEW gas Generac generator, NEW 12'x36' Composite backyard deck for entertaining, NEW Vinyl fence, NEW roof, NEW Concrete double driveway with pavers, just landscaped, NEW in-ground sprinklers, laundry room, large shed, security alarm and so much more!

