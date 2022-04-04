 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $399,000

Come grab your piece of The Shores! Sitting on over a half acre, this corner lot has been meticulously maintained and is a must see. Catching your eye from all angles the cedar siding and well manicured landscaping has incredible curb appeal. Enter into the 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home to find beautiful parquet flooring and high ceilings welcoming you into the home. On the first floor there is 2 spacious living areas, a formal dining area, and a kitchen equipped with appliances replaced in the last 3 years. Off of one of the living areas is a stunning enclosed porch, the porch features an indoor hot tub that provides a view of the water as well as a view of the night sky with the help of a skylight. Upstairs are 4 big bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a master with walk in closet and private bath. Downstairs you will find a full, partially finished basement. The massive basement has multiple utility rooms, a finished section, and an area for a workshop. With exterior access and high ceilings it is a can't miss part of the home. The roof has been replaced in the last 10 years, AC condenser and furnace in the past 3, and private well provides water for the irrigation. Must see is underselling this property, make your appointment today!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News