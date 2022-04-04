4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $399,000

Come grab your piece of The Shores! Sitting on over a half acre, this corner lot has been meticulously maintained and is a must see. Catching your eye from all angles the cedar siding and well manicured landscaping has incredible curb appeal. Enter into the 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home to find beautiful parquet flooring and high ceilings welcoming you into the home. On the first floor there is 2 spacious living areas, a formal dining area, and a kitchen equipped with appliances replaced in the last 3 years. Off of one of the living areas is a stunning enclosed porch, the porch features an indoor hot tub that provides a view of the water as well as a view of the night sky with the help of a skylight. Upstairs are 4 big bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a master with walk in closet and private bath. Downstairs you will find a full, partially finished basement. The massive basement has multiple utility rooms, a finished section, and an area for a workshop. With exterior access and high ceilings it is a can't miss part of the home. The roof has been replaced in the last 10 years, AC condenser and furnace in the past 3, and private well provides water for the irrigation. Must see is underselling this property, make your appointment today!