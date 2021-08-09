4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $329,900

 Skip to main content
DISCOVER THIS 4 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN-GROUND POOL FOR FAMILY FUN! HUGE FAMILY ROOM W/STONE FIREPLACE & GAS LOG. LARGE EAT-IN COUNTRY KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & GREENHOUSE WINDOWS LOOKING OUT TO FENCED YARD. LARGE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM. MASTER SUITE W/LG. WALK-IN CLOSET, DRESSING AREA, BATH & CEILING FAN. UTILTY ROAD. TILED FOYER, COVERED FRONT PORCH, 2 - ZONE HEAT & CENTRAL AIR, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, SPRINKLERS. SOLAR LEASE $115.00 Month... AVERAGE ELECTRIC BILL - $5.00 MO. CALL NOW...!!!

