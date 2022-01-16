 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Absecon - $255,000

Welcome home to this beautiful property in Absecon. This house was recently renovated in 2018, offering 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property includes elegantly designed kitchen. It features stainless steel fridge, gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Living room and formal dining area has a large open layout. Full unfinished basement and 2 car garage used for storage. Very easy to show! Schedule your showing today, this property won't last!

