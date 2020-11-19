 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19
0 comments

4 Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19

In September, Lawyers for Local 198, the union representing the firefighters, filed a complaint in Atlantic County Superior Court alleging  the “ineffective approach” city and state officials used to contain the spread of the disease has resulted in jeopardizing the health and safety of all firefighters, their families and the general public.

Read more here. 

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News