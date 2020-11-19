4 Atlantic City firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Atlantic City Fire Department Covid-19 outbreak:— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) November 19, 2020
4 positives
1 unknown - lost test
1 symptomatic - waiting on results
21 exposed - only based on positives now
26 members affected
Ladder 2 shut down
Fire prevention closed till Mon.
More testing tonight and tomorrow.
In September, Lawyers for Local 198, the union representing the firefighters, filed a complaint in Atlantic County Superior Court alleging the “ineffective approach” city and state officials used to contain the spread of the disease has resulted in jeopardizing the health and safety of all firefighters, their families and the general public.
