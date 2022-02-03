4. Assistant football coaches of the year: The New Jersey Football Coaches Association honored three local assistants this week. Defensive Coordinator Ryan Flannery of Cedar Creek was the Group III assistant of the year. Offensive coordinator Humberto Ayala of Millville was the Group IV assistant of the year. Defensive coordinator Matt Lenguadoro of St. Augustine Prep was the Non-Public A assistant of the year
@HermitAthletics pic.twitter.com/TPZkosrqZk— NJFCA (@NJFCA) February 3, 2022
@TBoltAthletics @MillvilleHS @OBGFootball pic.twitter.com/jgh7fmbKnk— NJFCA (@NJFCA) February 3, 2022
@cedar_football @CCHS_Sports pic.twitter.com/0p7O9uxZwI— NJFCA (@NJFCA) February 3, 2022
