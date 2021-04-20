 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4) April 9 (Mulitple Occasions)
0 comments

4) April 9 (Mulitple Occasions)

Late season snow lovers can point to April 9 as a day where you can wish for snow and sometimes see the flakes fly.

On five separates years, snow has fallen on this day. They include: 2000 (0.2 inches), 1985 (1.3 inches), 2016 (1.8 inches), 1982 (2.0 inches) and 1996 (5.7 inches).

Crazy April Snowfall

A heavy snow fall on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Apr. 9, 2016. 

The 1996 snow was a legitimate winter storm. It is the largest snow storm in the month of April at the airport. Rain started off the event, but the heavy rain cooled the atmosphere enough to flip to a heavy, wet snow. According to Press archives, "tons of spinouts" were reported on the Garden State Parkway by the New Jersey State Police. About 2,000 people lost power in Somers Point as well. 

Press archive of April 9, 1996 snow

A coastal storm did South Jersey in with nearly a half foot of snow Apr. 9, 1996. One local resident, Gene Walked said in The Press "I'm looking for a lawn mower... Now, I've got to get the shovel back out".

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News