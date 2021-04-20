4) April 9 (Mulitple Occasions)

Late season snow lovers can point to April 9 as a day where you can wish for snow and sometimes see the flakes fly.

The 1996 snow was a legitimate winter storm. It is the largest snow storm in the month of April at the airport. Rain started off the event, but the heavy rain cooled the atmosphere enough to flip to a heavy, wet snow. According to Press archives, "tons of spinouts" were reported on the Garden State Parkway by the New Jersey State Police. About 2,000 people lost power in Somers Point as well.