30 Bedroom Home in Galloway - $1,100,000

Constructed in 2002 this fairly new and recently renovated 30 ROOMS motel can be yours. There is 1 apartment that has 2 rooms and a kitchen that is covered with hardwood floor. This motel that you will be buying is minutes away from AC, has the biggest room and parking lot in the area. 15 ROOMS have been FULLY RENOVATED a year ago THIS IS A LIFETIME DEAL! Grab this opportunity while its still available

