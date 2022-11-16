(3) St. Joseph Academy vs. (2) DePaul Catholic

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at DePaul Catholic in Wayne (Passaic County)

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final at a date to be determined against the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between fourth-seeded Holy Spirit and top-seeded Red Bank Catholic.

Inside the game: DePaul Catholic (5-5) has played one of the state’s toughest schedules. Freshman quarterback Derek Zammit has thrown for 1,040 yards and 10 TDs in six games. Sophomore running back De’zie Jones (866 rushing yards) leads the running game.

This is Paul Sacco’s last season as St. Joe coach. He is the winningest coach in South Jersey history with 358 career wins in 41 seasons. The Wildcats are an unexpected 6-2.

St. Joe has thrived on forcing turnovers and taking advantage of them.

Senior linebacker Richard Chandler leads the defense with three fumble recoveries. He’s also returned an interception for a score. Senior defensive lineman DeMarion McCoy has 14 tackles for losses. Sophomore linebacker James Steele has 4.5 sacks.

Senior quarterback Jimmy Mantuano has sparked the offense with timely passing. He’s completed 70 of 129 passes for 987 yards and eight TDs. Senior kicker Trevin DelGozzo has made 7 of 8 field goals.