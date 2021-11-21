3. St. Augustine Prep (1) 9-2: Lost to Don Bosco Prep 17-0 in state Non-Public A semifinals.
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An Ocean City police sergeant was indicted Tuesday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
A West Wildwood police officer faces charges, including burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault after he was arrested Nov. 14,…
ABSECON — CVS Pharmacy’s location at 601 White Horse Pike closed Wednesday.
A Philadelphia priest sexually abused a teen at Cardinal Dougherty High School in the 1980s and also took the boy on a trip to Margate, where …
ATLANTIC CITY — City and state officials Thursday morning hailed the groundbreaking for the new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue as the start to endi…
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.
A 4-year-old girl died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Saturday morning, according to police.
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey’s top political leadership is in no hurry to adopt — or even consider — a bill that would permanently ban smoking i…
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey lawmakers are proposing financial relief for Atlantic City’s casinos to help them continue to recover from the coro…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE