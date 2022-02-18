3. Owen Ritti and Elaina Styer: The two Ocean City indoor track and field standouts had big weeks. Ritti set a school record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 57.42 seconds. Styer broke the school triple jump record with a distance of 34 feet, 1 inch.
Owen Ritti breaks 800m indoor school record running 1:57.41…. Elaina Styer breaks Triple Jump Indoor School record jumping 34’1! Both qualify for Nationals!! pic.twitter.com/Qzc12dUvuL— OCNJSD Athletics (@OCRedRaiders) February 15, 2022
