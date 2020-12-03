 Skip to main content
3. Ocean City beats the Wildcats
On Nov.13 2020, In Ocean City, Ocean City High School football hosts St.Joes. OCHS #19 Jake Schneider brought Ocean City it's first touchdown of the evening.

The Ocean City players admitted they had some questions about how they would measure up against St. Joseph Academy on Nov. 13.

Those doubts got a little bit more real after St. Joe scored on its first possession to take a touchdown lead.

“We thought maybe we can’t compete with them,” Ocean City senior defensive lineman Mike Rhodes said. “We were like, ‘Oh, they’re pretty big.’ But then we’re like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re Ocean City. When have we backed down from a challenge?’ We said to each other, ‘No fear.’ We worked all four years for this. Why not put it all on the line?”

The in-game self-reflection worked wonders.

Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti ran for 87 yards and threw a TD pass as the Red Raiders beat St. Joe 12-7 in a West Jersey Football League Pod B semifinal. It was Ocean City’s biggest win on its way to a 6-2 record.

