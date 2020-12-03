3. Ocean City beats the Wildcats

The Ocean City players admitted they had some questions about how they would measure up against St. Joseph Academy on Nov. 13.

Those doubts got a little bit more real after St. Joe scored on its first possession to take a touchdown lead.

“We thought maybe we can’t compete with them,” Ocean City senior defensive lineman Mike Rhodes said. “We were like, ‘Oh, they’re pretty big.’ But then we’re like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re Ocean City. When have we backed down from a challenge?’ We said to each other, ‘No fear.’ We worked all four years for this. Why not put it all on the line?”

The in-game self-reflection worked wonders.

Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti ran for 87 yards and threw a TD pass as the Red Raiders beat St. Joe 12-7 in a West Jersey Football League Pod B semifinal. It was Ocean City’s biggest win on its way to a 6-2 record.

