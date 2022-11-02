(3) Oakcrest at (2) Rumson-Fair Haven

7 p.m. Friday
These teams played last year in the postseason with Rumson winning 37-0. Oakcrest (7-3) has relied on its defense this season. Senior defensive lineman Zahir Davis has 11 sacks. Senior lineman Nasir Regley has made 91 tackles, 31 for losses. Rumson quarterback Owen O’Toole has thrown for 1,502 yards and 19 TDs.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today