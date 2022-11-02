 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(3) Oakcrest at (2) Rumson-Fair Haven

7 p.m. Friday

These teams played last year in the postseason with Rumson winning 37-0. Oakcrest (7-3) has relied on its defense this season. Senior defensive lineman Zahir Davis has 11 sacks. Senior lineman Nasir Regley has made 91 tackles, 31 for losses. Rumson quarterback Owen O’Toole has thrown for 1,502 yards and 19 TDs.

