(3) Oakcrest 6 | (2) Rumson-Fair Haven 28 — FINAL

Alastair Orr scored three TDs to lead the Bulldogs (6-4). Brayden Dill scored on an 8-yard run to make it 21-0 after three quarters. Jaleel Williams scored for the Falcons (7-4) with 8:37 left in the game on a 5-yard run. 

SECOND QUARER

RFH—Orr 3 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

RFH—Orr run (kick failed)

RFH—Dill 8 run (2-poiint conversion)

FOURTH QUARTER

O—Williams 5 run (kick failed)

RFH—Orr run (kick)

