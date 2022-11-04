(3) Oakcrest 6 | (2) Rumson-Fair Haven 28 — FINAL

Alastair Orr scored three TDs to lead the Bulldogs (6-4). Brayden Dill scored on an 8-yard run to make it 21-0 after three quarters. Jaleel Williams scored for the Falcons (7-4) with 8:37 left in the game on a 5-yard run.
SECOND QUARER
RFH—Orr 3 run (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
RFH—Orr run (kick failed)
RFH—Dill 8 run (2-poiint conversion)
FOURTH QUARTER
O—Williams 5 run (kick failed)
RFH—Orr run (kick)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.