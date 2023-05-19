The Mustangs finished 9-0 and won the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference for the third straight season.
The girls went 3-0 defeating EHT,Bridgeton and ACIT to finish the season 9-0. They won the division for the third straight year. @ACPressMulranen pic.twitter.com/vDKry8nruy— MRHS Track (@mainlandtrack) May 11, 2023
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today