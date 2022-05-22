(3) Mainland Regional at (2) Ocean City

These team shared the National Division title and split their regular-season two-game series. Ocean City won 5-3 on April 4, and Mainland won 4-1 on April 5.
Cohen Cook, Cole Campbell and Christian Elliott spark the Mainland offense. Senior pitcher Will Hoover has a 2.66 ERA.
Ocean City features pitchers Tom Finnegan (56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings) and Duke McCarron (1.68 ERA). McCarron is also batting .391 with four home runs and 28 RBIs. Freshman Evan Taylor is batting .315 with four home runs.
