3. Leah Ellis:

The Millville senior won the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and triple jump to lead the Thunderbolts girls track and field team to its 10th consecutive Cumberland County championship Tuesday.

Leah Ellis long jump

Millville High School's Leah Ellis won the South Jersey Group IV girls outdoor long jump competition June 5 at Washington Township.
