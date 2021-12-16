 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3. July 9 sees Tropical Storm Elsa, separate round of severe weather
0 comments

3. July 9 sees Tropical Storm Elsa, separate round of severe weather

For most, Tropical Storm Elsa brought a few hours of heavy rain and wind. For a few though, there was a tornado warning, and gusts as high as 75 mph. With Elsa going into the rearview, Meteorologist Joe Martucci recaps the storm and looks forward to a mostly dry weekend ahead.

Tropical Storm Elsa and then a round of severe weather brought a very active July 9 to the active. 

For the second year in a row, Elsa brought direct tropical impacts to the Garden State early in the June to November hurricane season (Fay made landfall near Brigantine in July 2020). Tropical storm warnings were up for the shores, along with flash flood watches. 

A 79 mph gust in Sea Isle City and 75 mph gust in Harvey Cedars brought tree and power line damage the morning of July 9 as it paralleled the Jersey Shore. 

Tornadoes touched down in Woodbine at 2:40 a.m. with 100 mph winds, destroying the Ocean World pool club. At 3:33 a.m., another tornado hit Little Egg Harbor, with 80 mph winds. 

E55pBjPVEAAkrvy.jpg
E55pBjPVIAQECto.jpg

Additional thunderstorms later in the day, mainly along the Route 40 corridor brought roadway flooding to areas. Between Elsa and the p.m. thunderstorms, over 3 inches of rain fell in most of Atlantic County, as well as parts of Cumberland and Cape May counties. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News