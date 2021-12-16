3. July 9 sees Tropical Storm Elsa, separate round of severe weather

Tropical Storm Elsa and then a round of severe weather brought a very active July 9 to the active.

For the second year in a row, Elsa brought direct tropical impacts to the Garden State early in the June to November hurricane season (Fay made landfall near Brigantine in July 2020). Tropical storm warnings were up for the shores, along with flash flood watches.

A 79 mph gust in Sea Isle City and 75 mph gust in Harvey Cedars brought tree and power line damage the morning of July 9 as it paralleled the Jersey Shore.

Tornadoes touched down in Woodbine at 2:40 a.m. with 100 mph winds, destroying the Ocean World pool club. At 3:33 a.m., another tornado hit Little Egg Harbor, with 80 mph winds.

Additional thunderstorms later in the day, mainly along the Route 40 corridor brought roadway flooding to areas. Between Elsa and the p.m. thunderstorms, over 3 inches of rain fell in most of Atlantic County, as well as parts of Cumberland and Cape May counties.

