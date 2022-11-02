(3) Jackson Memorial at (2) Millville

6 p.m. Friday
Millville (7-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,025 yards. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent leads the defense with 51 tackles. Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lotzeir Brooks has caught nine TD passes and picked off two passes. Junior linebacker Brandon Bigelow leads the Jackson (7-2) defense with 78 tackles. Jackson quarterback Tai Mann has thrown for five TDs and run for nine scores.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.