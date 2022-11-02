 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
(3) Jackson Memorial at (2) Millville

6 p.m. Friday

Millville (7-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11. Junior quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,025 yards. Senior linebacker Solomon Massey-Kent leads the defense with 51 tackles. Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Lotzeir Brooks has caught nine TD passes and picked off two passes. Junior linebacker Brandon Bigelow leads the Jackson (7-2) defense with 78 tackles. Jackson quarterback Tai Mann has thrown for five TDs and run for nine scores.

