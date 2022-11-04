(3) Jackson Memorial 16 | (2) Millville 34 — FINAL

The second-seeded Thunderbolts (8-2), ranked sixth in The Elite 11, advanced to their second straight sectional title game. Millville will face top-seeded Hammonton, which beat Shawnee 27-16 in the other semifinal. Third-seeded Jackson Memorial fell to 7-3.

Jackson Memorial took a 16-15 lead into halftime. The Jaguars opened the scoring with a safety. Tai Mann extended the lead to 9-0 with his TD run with 4 minutes left in the first half. Millville took a 15-9 lead with two TDs, but Jackson scored on the last play of the half to retake the lead. Millville dominated the second half with 21 unanswered points to pull away.