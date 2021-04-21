3 children ages 4 to 7 beheaded in Afghan capital

Queen thankful for ‘support, kindness’ after Philip’s death: Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her thanks for all the “support and kindness” shown following the death of her husband, Prince Philip. In a statement Wednesday posted on her Twitter account on her 95th birthday and which she personally signed off as Elizabeth R, the monarch said it has been “a comfort” to “see and to hear all the tributes to my husband” from within the U.K., the Commonwealth and around the world.

o thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,” she said in her first remarks since Philip’s funeral Saturday, which was limited to only 30 guests because of coronavirus restrictions. Because of the limits on gatherings, the funeral wasn’t accompanied by throngs of people arriving in Windsor to pay their respects to Philip. Despite coronavirus restrictions, the public has found ways of getting their messages of support to the royal family. Floral tributes with cards and letters have been left at royal palaces, and an online book of condolences has been opened offering people across the globe the opportunity to share their memories of Philip. “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life,” she added.