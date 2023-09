This 3 bedroom 2 bath Cape Cod will be ready for the spring of 2024 Over 1600 sq ft downstairs with an addition unfinished 600 sq ft upstairs for your buyer to use as they wish. Upgrades include Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel or black appliances, Laminate floors, Tile shower in master bedroom, DH tilt in windows for easy cleaning, Front porch with vinyl railings, Back deck & concrete patio, Concrete driveway for 3 cars and a beautiful landscaping package