This home is absolutely fabulous! The attention to detail is amazing! Located on approx 1.030 acres, the first floor of this home features a glorious open airy free flowing floor plan which includes a gourmet kitchen with leather finished granite counter tops and center island with available seating, 6 burner gourmet stove with a double oven and a pot filler, fabulous white cabinets with gold accents throughout the kitchen, a butlers pantry for everything you need storage for, a wine fridge and microwave. The adjoining living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and built in surround sound is fabulous and opens to the rear trex deck and pergola with outdoor speakers and patio furnishings included. There are 2 bedrooms, both complete with recessed lighting as well as ceiling fans with
3 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $599,900
