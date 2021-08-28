A Must See, This home is nearly brand new, only built 10 months ago. Owners fine themselves having to relocate.Being sold with Furniture.House is full of Natural Light, Cathedral ceilings, Very Clean, Open concept. High end appliances, built in Wine cooler. The views are breath taking. Nature at it's best. Views of Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, the Bay and Creek. Quiet and Peaceful Retreat . Has 50' of water frontage. Sit out on the decks to see the sunrise or sunsets. Seller has Riparian Rights. Also has pilings to do an additional dock walk or docking.The Vinyl floors flow through out the home. This home is heated with natural gas forced air, also has additional Unit for the lower level witch is a perfect extra activity or Game room.
3 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $489,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARGATE — A 67-year-old surfer was pulled unconscious from the water near the Margate Pier about 4 p.m. Friday, police said, and later died at…
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Middle Township police sergeant has been charged with two counts of witness tampering.
MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A single-car crash in the early morning hours of Saturday claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman from Hammonton, police said.
SOMERS POINT — Greate Bay Country Club is under new ownership, the club's spokesperson said Tuesday.
Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to constr…
ATLANTIC CITY — Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers wer…
ATLANTIC CITY — The redevelopment of one of the resort’s oldest apartment complexes will start next month, Denise Gordy, interim executive dir…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car late Thursday night, police said.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents of the Delilah Oaks neighborhood are fed up with speeding cars on their streets.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE