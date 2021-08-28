3 Bedroom Home in West Creek - $489,000

A Must See, This home is nearly brand new, only built 10 months ago. Owners fine themselves having to relocate.Being sold with Furniture.House is full of Natural Light, Cathedral ceilings, Very Clean, Open concept. High end appliances, built in Wine cooler. The views are breath taking. Nature at it's best. Views of Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, the Bay and Creek. Quiet and Peaceful Retreat . Has 50' of water frontage. Sit out on the decks to see the sunrise or sunsets. Seller has Riparian Rights. Also has pilings to do an additional dock walk or docking.The Vinyl floors flow through out the home. This home is heated with natural gas forced air, also has additional Unit for the lower level witch is a perfect extra activity or Game room.