3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $495,000

Are you looking for a charming and rightly priced house in Ventnor Heights conveniently located between Atlantic City and Margate where you can satisfy the crave for costal living but still access to big city amenities and entertainment. Spacious 3 bed 1.5 bath, raised, well mentained single family home that will make you feel cozy all year round. fenced in yard, outdoor entertainment area, lovely neighborhood

