This elevated ranch has great curb appeal! Enjoy sitting on the front deck and enjoying the breeze. Featuring three bedrooms and one bath with large living room with gas log fireplace. Located on a quiet street ..the perfect second home or year round residence. The backyard includes a hot tub and lots of space for barbecuing and outside entertaining. Under the home there is plenty of space to store surfboards, bikes, and lots of beach gear. Don't let this one slip by..this is a great opportunity to own in Ventnor Heights!
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $449,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of an unidentified adult male whose body was found caught in a ventilation system Monda…
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
TRENTON — The state will use $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help small businesses hire and train workers as the state recovers f…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Donna Higbee called for cooler heads Wednesday following a series of arrests made during Absegami High School…
CAPE MAY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he was found naked on the beach, police said Wednesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man died after being struck by a car on the Black Horse Pike on Monday morning.
OCEAN CITY — The future of the city’s popular pickleball courts could potentially influence the 2022 mayor’s race next spring, a resident told…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE