3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $449,000

This elevated ranch has great curb appeal! Enjoy sitting on the front deck and enjoying the breeze. Featuring three bedrooms and one bath with large living room with gas log fireplace. Located on a quiet street ..the perfect second home or year round residence. The backyard includes a hot tub and lots of space for barbecuing and outside entertaining. Under the home there is plenty of space to store surfboards, bikes, and lots of beach gear. Don't let this one slip by..this is a great opportunity to own in Ventnor Heights!