If you're on the hunt for a coastal retreat, look no further than this stunning single-family home located in Ventnor Heights. Completely rebuilt and raised in 2017, this home is ready for you to move in and start enjoying all the delights of the shore. Boasting three bedrooms and one and a half baths, this home is perfect for anyone looking for a beach getaway. The property is situated on a corner lot just a short walk away from some of the area's most popular attractions, including the Red Room Café, The Dorset and Ventnor Coffee. This fully furnished home is perfect for those who want to start enjoying the beach life straight away - all you need to bring is your toothbrush. The living area on the first floor is spacious and great for entertaining, with a convenient half bath located nearby. Upstairs, you'll find all three bedrooms, a full bathroom, washer and dryer, and generously sized closets. This home is truly a one-of-a-kind value at the Jersey shore. So why wait? Come and take a look today and start enjoying everything the shore has to offer.