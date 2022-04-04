FULL SUMMER RENTAL! This 3 bedrooms and 1,5 bathrooms home in Ventnor Heights is just an ideal spot to spend your summer and enjoy everything the island has to offer! Less than a mile from the beach and boardwalk, walking distance to shopping, dining, to playground and the Ventnor Boathouse. The neighborhood is unmatched! Easy access from the expressway. The first floor of this property is ideal for entertaining and hangouts with the front porch, open living & dining room, the eat in kitchen and the additional room/den. Upstairs there are 3 great size bedrooms with amazing storage. The property has a shed which is ideal for bike and summer gadget storage. Brand new outdoor shower will be installed by the time of occupancy which is a must have for the summer along with the BBQ and outdoor table and chair which will be also provided. Owners will consider a dog! Don't hesitate and book your summer rental today!
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $25,000
