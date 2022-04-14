3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $25,000

Full Summer 2022 Rental. Pet friendly. Walk to everything. 3 BR / 1.5 BA Ranch House, Fenced Yard, Outdoor shower, Garage. Eat in kitchen, New Appliances, Fireplace, New Bathroom. Nicely furnished, 2 Queen Beds, 1 Full, 1 Twin, Sleeps 7. Full fenced yard with 6' privacy fence. Garage for storing bikes, beach gear. Fabulous location within walking distance to all Ventnor Heights eateries, Red Door, PJ Buckets, Custards Last Stand, Ventnor Coffee. Only a 4 minute bike ride to beach and boardwalk. Available Summer 2022, $25,000 May 27 to Sept 5. Will consider splitting season. Many updates before Summer. Don't miss this one, it's a great catch!