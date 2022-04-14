 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $25,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor Heights - $25,000

Full Summer 2022 Rental. Pet friendly. Walk to everything. 3 BR / 1.5 BA Ranch House, Fenced Yard, Outdoor shower, Garage. Eat in kitchen, New Appliances, Fireplace, New Bathroom. Nicely furnished, 2 Queen Beds, 1 Full, 1 Twin, Sleeps 7. Full fenced yard with 6' privacy fence. Garage for storing bikes, beach gear. Fabulous location within walking distance to all Ventnor Heights eateries, Red Door, PJ Buckets, Custards Last Stand, Ventnor Coffee. Only a 4 minute bike ride to beach and boardwalk. Available Summer 2022, $25,000 May 27 to Sept 5. Will consider splitting season. Many updates before Summer. Don't miss this one, it's a great catch!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News