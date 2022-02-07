 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor City - $419,000

Bay breezes from water views sweep across 6103 Calvert's expansive corner lot for a light and airy feel, inside and out. Perfectly situated in one of the islands most tranquil and sought after neighborhoods, you'll appreciate gazing at water views from the front patio free of any traffic. Leisure and activity is just a short and scenic 5 min bicycle ride to the beach, shopping, restaurants, and Ventnor Square Theater. Whether enjoying with family, renting to offset expenses, or starting fresh with your newly constructed 3,200 square foot home- you'll be glad you moved on 6103 Calvert Ave.

