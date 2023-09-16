**JOIN US SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH 11:00AM-1:00PM FOR AN OPEN HOUSE!!** GORGEOUS NEWER CONSTRUCTION BEACH HOUSE!! This energy-efficient home features three spacious bedrooms, two full baths and an incredible FOUR-CAR GARAGE! Great front deck to watch the sunset and grab a peek of the bay. Open living and dining areas with stunning solid hardwood floors. Beautiful kitchen with light and bright cabinetry, stainless steel Energy Star appliances, beautiful backsplash, granite counters and large breakfast bar! Perfect master-suite with a fabulous back deck and private master bath with sleek tile floors, vanity with marble top, and walk-in shower! Two more spacious bedrooms and another stunning full bathroom with marble top vanity and tub/shower combination. Ground floor boasts an expansive 4 car garage plus room for all your bike, beach, boating needs. Additional driveway parking, fenced-in yard, outdoor shower and more. High efficiency gas heat and central air plus security system for peace of mind! Premium quality construction that exceeds all flood level and Energy Star requirements, vinyl siding and automatic sprinkler system make this a dream maintenance-free beach home! Prime location near shopping and dining, just one block to the bay and boat marina, PLUS just 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk!! SO close to all the restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Walk everywhere and enjoy Ventnor!!