Do not miss your chance on this newer construction, spectacular Bay Block home. This open floor plan home features 3 full bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 9' Ceilings giving a very spacious feel, not to mention an abundance of natural lighting. First floor you will find a very meticulously kept 2 car garage and storage area. Out back contains an enclosed cedar wooded shower to wash off from beach trips. The eat-in kitchen has it all, beautiful subway backsplash, full stainless steel Frigidaire appliance package, granite counter tops, back deck access featuring a private gas line for grilling! This home also features 4 large decks for outdoor living & summer night cocktails with gorgeous sunsets over the intercoastal waterway. This is your opportunity to have a slice of paradise in the wonderful City of Ventnor.