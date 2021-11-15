3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $799,000

Southside Stately two story! Well maintained by current owner of 53 years located on the sunny side of wonderful wide street. Living level feature a large foyer, living room with wood burning brick fireplace with French doors to the exterior sun porch and family room. The family room has brick gas fireplace with access to an open covered exterior sun porch. From the entry foyer there is a formal dining room, 1/2 bath which could be a full bath as there is an adjacent stall shower off the eat in kitchen. From the kitchen there is access to the outside and access to the basement/utility room with clothes washer and gas dryer. From the basement you can access the rear yard and a good sized one car garage. Adjacent to the front of the garage is the driveway to park additional vehicles. From the main floor foyer there is wide staircase to access the the sleeping level. Off the large hallway there are two bedrooms with access to a shared "Jack and Jill" tiled bath and shower. To the front from the hallway is a master bedroom with a tile bath and shower. Off the master bedroom there is access from French doors that open to a large sun deck with a retractable awning. Wyoming Avenue is a wide street and home is on the sunny side of the street with lots of natural light especially from the first floor porch and second floor deck. This home has a great floor plan, lots of closets and plenty of room for family and friends all within a short walk to the Ventnor Beach and Boardwalk.